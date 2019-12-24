Home States Telangana

First phase of SCCL solar plants by March 2020

The company has already constructed a 1200 MW thermal plant, which produces 30 per cent of the power in the State

Published: 24th December 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Singareni Collieries Company chairman and managing director N Sridhar at the company’s formation day celebrastion in Kothagudem on Monday

Singareni Collieries Company chairman and managing director N Sridhar at the company’s formation day celebrastion in Kothagudem on Monday

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar stated that the company was planning to set up 300 MW solar power plants across the coal mining belt. The first phase of the solar plants construction is expected to be completed by the end of March 2020. He also said that they had already constructed a 1200 MW thermal plant, which was producing around 30 per cent of the power in the State, and was also earning Rs 400 crore per year. He further said that the company was planning to expand in different sectors.

The Chairman appealed to all employees to work hard to achieve 1,000 milion tonnes of coal production this year. He recalled that with the hard work of officials and the employees, they could achieve their targets. He urged the employees to make more coal production than last year.

He reminded that the SCCL had a vast history and had been for the past few decades been producing and providing coal to about 2,000 different industries in the country. Lakhs of people have been getting employment directly and indirectly through the company.

The organisation has produced around 300 million tonnes of coal in the past five years, as against the 1425 million tons produced since the organisation was founded. He said that before the formation of Telangana state, they had produced around 504 lakh tonnes coal in 2013 - 2014. After the State formation,  they were able to produce 644 lakh tonnes coal in 2018-2019. 

The Formation Day celebrations of the company that were held on Monday were also disrupted by protestors - those who lost their land under the open cast mining at Yellandu in Kothagudem.The agitators alleged the company failed to provide jobs to those who had lost their lands under the open cast mining at Yellandu. 

They stated that the company had taken lands from 600 persons for the mine by assuring them that they would be provided compensation and employment around 10 years ago. Even though the victims had approached the court and the court had ruled in their favour, the officials are still not responding to their issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singareni Collieries Company SCCL N Sridhar
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp