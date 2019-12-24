Home States Telangana

HC sets aside conditions set by Markfed for inviting tenders

A Rs 100 crore annual turnover had been set as an eligibility criterion, as well as the payment of EMD of Rs 1,000 per metric tonne to participate in the tendering process.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:03 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the conditions imposed on prospective bidders to participate in the tenders called by the Telangana State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (TS Markfed), the Telangana High Court has allowed for the conditions to be set aside.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was allowing the petition filed by Hemalata Agarwal, a woman entrepreneur from Adilabad, challenging the conditions imposed in the tender issued by Markfed for purchase of 62835 metric tonnes of agricultural commodities.

