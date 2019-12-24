Home States Telangana

IIT-Hyderabad to use algae, bacteria to clean sewage

The microalgae to be used in this system survives through photosynthesis and releases oxygen, which will be used by the aerobic bacteria to break down organic waste in the sewage.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Researchers from IIT-Hyderabad who developed the algae-bacterial hybrid sewage treatment system that would help produce recyclable water

Researchers from IIT-Hyderabad who developed the algae-bacterial hybrid sewage treatment system that would help produce recyclable water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) are developing an algae-and-bacteria-based hybrid sewage treatment plant (STP) that will be cost-effective and also help produce biofuel. 

The system will benefit the gated residential communities, apartments and commercial complexes like malls, that, according to environmental laws, must have a facility to treat the sewage they generate. 

According to a media release by the IIT-H, the hybrid STP will be more energy-efficient than present-day STPs, which only use aerobic bacteria. Moreover, present-day STPs generate a lot of sludge, while the algae-bacterial system will produce comparatively lesser amount of sludge.

The algae-bacteria combination will work in an interesting synergy.

The microalgae to be used in this system survives through photosynthesis and releases oxygen, which will be used by the aerobic bacteria to break down organic waste in the sewage. As the bacteria breaks down the organic waste in the sewage, CO2 is released, which in turn will be assimilated by the microalgae for photosynthesis. The microalgae will also consume nitrogen and phosphorus, resulting in improved water quality. 

Further, the microalgae can also be used to generate biodiesel and other value-added products, said Dr Debraj Bhattacharyya, Associate Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT-H, who heads the team of researchers working on the hybrid system. 

The findings of the study have been published in journals like Journal of Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, Water Environment Research and Environmental Science and Pollution Research.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT hyd sustainable projects IIT H Sewage treatment plant
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp