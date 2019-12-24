Modi misleading country on NRC issue: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not befitting of the position that he holds, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday accused the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the country by blatantly lying about the BJP’s intentions about the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to the media, he launched a scathing attack at the PM and said: “This is a strategy by the PM and the home minister to keep the people of the country misinformed and in fear. The government has spent close to Rs 16,000 crore in Assam to implement NRC, claiming that 50 to 60 lakh illegal immigrants would be identified. However, the government itself is not willing to consider the NRC in Assam.”

Speaking on behalf of the poor and senior citizens who may have lost their documents long ago, he asked: “Why are these poor and old people expected to stand in lines for days together to retrieve their documents, proving their ancestry in the country before the estimated cut-off date?”

Pointing out that Shah’s comment in the Parliament directed at Owaisi regarding the sure-shot implementation of NRC across the country, he said that he is willing to file a privileged motion in the Parliament if the PM claims that the home minister is lying.