Narrow escape for 39 Andhra students in bus accident

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Around 39 students belonging to the St Mathew’s Public School in Vijayawada on Monday had a narrow escape in a road accident when they were returning from a trip near Hyderabad. Two persons, the bus driver and the cleaner of the school bus were injured in the accident.

Their bus hit a lorry near Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in the early hours of Monday. The school children had visited WonderLa amusement park on the outskirts of Hyderabad and were returning back by bus to Vijayawada.

The driver of the bus rammed the vehicle into a lorry that was moving ahead, causing injury to the driver as well as the bus cleaner.