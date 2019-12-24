Telangana Human Rights Commission may take up issue of clinical trials on children as first complaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) received the first complaint on the alleged clinical trials on children in Niloufer Hospital.

SHRC chairman Gunda Chandraiah and members Nadipally Ananda Rao and Mohammed Irfan Moindduin assumed charge at SHRC office located in Gruha Kalpa on Monday.

Immediately after they took charge, advocate Rapolu Bhaskar filed a petition urging the SHRC to probe into the alleged clinical trials on children in Niloufer.

Later speaking to the media, Bhaskar said: “The SHRC chairman responded positively and assured that the SHRC will look into the matter.” He said that recently there were allegations that clinical trials were conducted on children in Niloufer Hospital.