Home States Telangana

Telangana municipal polls on January 22, model code comes into effect

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Monday sounded the poll bugle for 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the State.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Monday sounded the poll bugle for  120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the State. The elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will be held on January 22, 2020, and counting of votes and declaration of results will be on January 25.

The model code of conduct came into force with immediate effect, even as the election notification is scheduled to be issued on January 7.

Polling will be held for as many as 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities and 385 wards in 10 municipal corporations.

The 10 municipal corporations are  Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Nizampet, Badangpet, Meerpet, Bandlaguda-Jagir, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda and Jawaharnagar.

TSEC Commissioner V Nagi Reddy while announcing the schedule, said that filing of nominations will begin on January 8 and the last date for submission of nominations is January 10.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on January 11 and last date for withdrawal of nominations by the candidates is January 14, following which the final list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day.

After the release of draft photo electoral rolls for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the municipal commissioners will receive objections from voters from December 31 to January 2 and all objections will be disposed of on January 3.

Final publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls will be held on January 4. The State Election Commission directed the district election authorities to hold a meeting with representatives of political parties at the district level on Dec 31. The municipal commissioners concerned will hold meetings with local representatives of all political parties on January 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Election Commission Telangana ULP polls
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp