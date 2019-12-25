Home States Telangana

CAT relief  for IPS trainee in Hyderabad, suspension order set aside

The tribunal directed the authorities concerned to allow him to continue the IPS training.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Cops

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to IPS trainee KV Maheswara Reddy, the Central Administrative Tribunal bench at Hyderabad on Tuesday set aside the Union Home ministry’s order of suspending the appointment letter of Reddy during the training period.

The tribunal directed the authorities concerned to allow him to continue the IPS training.The bench, comprising Justice L Narasimha Reddy, chairman, and BV Sudhakar, administrative member, passed this order in the petition filed by Maheswara Reddy, trainee IPS officer, challenging the order of the Home Ministry suspending the offer of appointment following registration of a dowry harassment case against him at Jawahar Nagar police station in the city. The petitioner alleged that the Home Ministry took a unilateral decision.

Petitioner’s counsel K Sudhakar Reddy submitted that Maheswara Reddy had a registered marriage with his BTech classmate Bhavana. After he got selected for the IPS, she feared that he would divorce her and lodged a complaint in the police station.But Maheshwara Reddy had entered his wife’s name in official records and hadn’t done any injustice to her. Since it was an inter-caste marriage, he did not disclose it to his parents fearing that the latter may commit suicide.

The director of the Mussoorie training centre was also satisfied with the reply given by the petitioner to the complaint lodged by his wife to the director through an e-mail, he added.On the other hand, Central government counsel V Vinod Kumar told the bench that the Home Ministry has the power to suspend a trainee after registration of an FIR against him.

Intervening, the bench said that the petitioner had entered his wife’s name Bhavana in the records and even the academy director was convinced with the reply given by the petitioner on the allegations levelled against him.

“A person is selected to an IPS post based on his merit. It is a fact that there is a dispute between the couple, and an FIR was registered. How can the petitioner be suspended at the stage of allegations,” the bench questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAT relief for IPS trainee
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp