Channa Reddy birth centenary on December 29

HYDERABAD: Extolling the services of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh M Channa Reddy, former Governor of Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah, said Channa Reddy was a visionary and a statesman.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former minister and son of Channa Reddy, speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday to announce the birth centenary of his father, said the celebrations would be held on Dec 29 at Shilpakala Vedika.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governors of Himachal Pradesh and Telangana B Dattatreya and Tamilisai Soundararajan, would participate.