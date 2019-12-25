Facial detection to access Telangana  RTA services on mobile

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to do away with the problem of spoofing in facial detection, Synitzen Technologies will be providing a ‘liveness detection software solution’ for the State’s Transport Department.

Hence, citizens will no longer need to visit RTA offices and they can avail the department’s services directly from their smartphones.

Firstly, although facial recognition technology has developed rapidly in recent years, it is still vulnerable to spoof attacks made by ‘non-real faces’ such as portrait photographs. Experts said that for making a system secure, it needs a ‘liveness detection’ feature to guard against such spoofing.

Vamsi Kotte, CEO of Syntizen Technologies said, “Syntizen ventured into Facial Authentication & Liveness Detection Solutions a couple of months ago and we are extremely overwhelmed to receive the tender from TSTS.

It will weed out the need for citizens to physically visit the transport office as they will soon be able to avail various RTA department’s services directly from their handsets via an app.” The company on Tuesday announced that it has bagged the tender for the project.

The Hyderabad-based company will launch this project in association its Geneva-headquartered technology partner TECH5 – which will provide AI-driven algorithm for the same. Synitzen earlier provided Aadhar-based products such as Aadhar-based Attendance System (ABAS), Aadhar masking solution (edo Suite) and so on.

Apart from this, aritificial intelligence is also implemented in the pop-up chatbox in Road Transport Authority’s website.

Siddharth Kukatlapalli, CBO of Synitzen Technologies said, “This will pave the way not just for us, but our entire nation to penetrate into the international waters of the digital identity market.”

