Impose rules on tuition centres: Telangana child rights group

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Balala Hakkula Sangham has filed a petition in Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking direction on regularisation of the tuition centres in the State.

“Tuition centres across the State don’t follow any rules and regulations,” they wrote in a letter to SHRC on Tuesday.“Most tuition centres in the State do not follow safety measures. These coaching centres call students during inconvenient hours like early morning and late in the evening,” president of Balala Hakkula Sangham, Achyuta Rao, alleged in the letter. He said, “None of the tuition centres in the State offer basic facilities such as proper seating, drinking water, and toilets.”

The State Education Department has not framed any rules for tuition centres. “Since there are no rules, tuition masters also impose severe punishments on students,” he said.