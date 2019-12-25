Home States Telangana

KTR issues order to release funds for Bharosa centre

The article also highlighted the arrangements made by a judge to place children and families at a back-end corridor of the court, which can be accessed only through the judge’s chamber.

Published: 25th December 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:06 AM

Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a story published by the Express regarding the issue of POCSO cases being tried in Nampally Criminal Court instead of the Bharosa Centre, MAUD  Minister KT Rama Rao said that the matter has been resolved and money (15 lakh) has been released for taking necessary action.
The Bharosa Centre was lauded for its sensitive approach to victims and state-of-the-art mechanism in dealing with cases.

The Minister, on Tuesday, tweeted, “Thanks for bringing this important issue to my notice. Will discuss with relevant officials and resolve asap [sic].” His tweet carried a link to Express’ story that pointed out how children were forced to go back in the dinghy corridors of Nampally Criminal Courts, where both victims and accused of all cases wait for their turns on the same premises.

The article also highlighted the arrangements made by a judge to place children and families at a back-end corridor of the court, which can be accessed only through the judge’s chamber.

Later, the MAUD minister followed the matter up with a tweet. It read, “I’ve just been informed that the matter is resolved and money released. As you’ve pointed out, Bharosa court is an exemplary system launched by Telangana Govt. Will make sure any systemic lapses are taken care of [sic].”

