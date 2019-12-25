Home States Telangana

RSS showcases rich Telangana culture at winter camp in Hyderabad

Telangana RSS has been screening short films on the atrocities of Razakars and how the people fought and won against them.

Published: 25th December 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

RSS Dakshina Madhya Kshetra Pracharak Ale Syam lighting the lamp to mark the inauguration of three-day RSS camp at Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday.

RSS Dakshina Madhya Kshetra Pracharak Ale Syam lighting the lamp to mark the inauguration of three-day RSS camp at Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After switching from its signature dress of Khaki shorts to trousers recently, the world’s biggest organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the first time is seeking leverage on the digital media to showcase the Telangana culture and history.  A mini-theatre was set up at the three-day winter camp titled as Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram - which commenced at Bharat Engineering College in Ibrahimpatnam near here on Tuesday.

Telangana RSS has been screening short films on the atrocities of Razakars and how the people fought and won against them. The Naxalite menace in Telangana is another film being screened at the digital theatre.
“We are screening documentaries at the digital theatre. The Swayam Sevaks participating in the camp can watch them at their leisure time. The general public can also watch them. This is the first time that we are using digital technology in our camps,” RSS Telangana media incharge N Ayush told Express.  The intention to screen these films was to highlight the victory of nationalist forces over Razakars and Naxalites in Telangana, he said.

Besides, a photo exhibition on the advent and growth of RSS in Telangana and Telangana culture was also arranged at the camp. The camp is aimed at increasing the presence of RSS in Telangana. About 8,000 RSS activists from various Shakhas  in the State and also various parts of the country, will participate in the camp. On Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a public meeting at Saroornagar stadium. The RSS activists will also take out a route march to Saroornagar stadium.

The aim of the camp is to discuss the values of family life, protection of cows and untouchability. The message to be spread is that cutting across the castes all citizens should work for Bharatmata.
The participants of the camp, all from Telangana, were divided into five groups at the meeting. These groups are named as Yadadri, Bhadradri, Bhagyalaxmi, Sammakka-Saralamma and Jogulamba groups. With focus on Telangana culture, the aim is to expand RSS to every village.

The main dias in the camp has been named after Dattopant Thengadi, founder of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).  The RSS Shakhas grew by more than 1,000 from about 2,000 to over 3,494 units in the last two years.

RSS aims to strengthen Hindu society: Ale Syam
Hyderabad :Those who protect the Hindu land, rivers, mountains, identify with the Hindu culture, Dharma and protect Hindu historic monuments would be considered as Hindus only. Those who were against this concept would be treated as non-residents of the country, RSS Dakshina Kshetra Pracharak Ale Syam has said. Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day RSS camp here  on Tuesday, Syam  called for working to build a society without discrimination and to address societal issues and strengthen Hindu society. The latest example for Hindu awakening was the success of Rama Janma Bhumi movement, he said. Syam said that Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS after realising  that the Hindu society was under slavery for over 1,000 years due to lack of unity among Hindus. Hedgewar stressed the need for daily Shaka for bringing unity among Hindus, Syam said.

