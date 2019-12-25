Telangana government appoints special public prosecutor for mother-son murder murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has appointed V Raghunath, practicing advocate in High Court, as special public prosecutor to prosecute the case of Macherla Sushrutha and four-month-old Devarsh who were killed by her husband on February 10 this year.

M Ramesh allegedly brutally murdered his wife Sushrutha and baby boy and burnt their bodies near Kondapur revenue limits of Ghatkesar in Ranga Reddy district. Ramesh and Sushrutha had a love marriage and she belonged to the SC community, while he is a BC. Ramesh’s family would not allow her to enter their house even though they had been married for four years and prevailed upon him to marry another girl from their community. Ramesh agreed to the plan and asked Sushrutha to come to Hyderabad. When she arrived at Uppal along with their son, Ramesh took them on his motorcycle to the Outer Ring Road in Ghatkesar. The couple reportedly got into an argument after which he killed them. Residents of Kondapur village found two charred bodies in a field. Ramesh is currently in prison and trial will begin in the last week of January, 2020.