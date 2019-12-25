Telangana Muslim leaders meet CM K Chandrashekhar Rao over NPR, NRC

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Muslim leaders led by All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, urging him not to allow National Population Register (NPR) work in the state.

A delegation of the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella grouping of Muslim organisations, met Rao at his official residence at Pragati Bhavan. Owaisi, a member of the Lok Sabha from Hyderabad, and other Muslim leaders apprised the Chief Minister of the community's concern over the NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The delegation appealed to KCR, as Rao is popularly known, to stay the NPR work like Kerala and West Bengal. It claimed that NPR is the first step towards NRC.

Thanking Rao for his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) voting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, the delegations told him that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC were all interlinked matters.