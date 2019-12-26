Home States Telangana

4-year-old survives accident that kills four of her family members in Telangana

he child miraculously escaped and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mahabubnagar.

Car Crash

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR : A four-year-old child was the only survivor in an accident that claimed four from her family on Jadcharla-Avancha road in Mahabubagar on Wednesday.  The child miraculously escaped and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mahabubnagar. According to Jadcherla town senior inspector Shaik Shamshuddin , Naresh, 20, a resident of Nasrullabad of Jadcharla mandal, his sister Jyothi, 26, her husband T Shakaraiah, 36, and their two children — 18-month-old Megha Varshini, and four-year-old Hayathi, were heading towards Nasrullabad from Jadcherla in Naresh’s autorickshaw on Wednesday noon. 

A lorry from the opposite direction collided with the autorickshaw. Everyone, except Hayathi were killed in the accident. “Hayathi is out of danger and is being treated at SVS Hospital in Mahabubnagar. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Badepally CHC Government Hospital for postmortem,” said Shamshuddin.

According to eye-witnesses, the lorry was coming at a high speed from the opposite direction. The driver of the lorry, which was transporting PDS rice, has been taken into custody by police, who have registered a case and were investigating the case,” said Shamshuddin.

