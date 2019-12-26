BC Welfare Minister Kamalakar criticises BJP, Karimnagar MP

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of the municipal elections, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar criticised the BJP and flayed Karimnagar MP (BJP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar over his cold attitude towards the development of the city. He asked the people of Karimnagar to keep in mind the developmental schemes implemented by the TRS across the State, before they cast their votes.

Kamalakar said that ever since Bandi Sanjay was elected, all he had done was write 15 letters to the Governor and Centre to stall the Smart City works. He was merely creating hurdles in Karimnagar’s development, alleged Kamalakar.