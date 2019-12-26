Home States Telangana

Cinema halls in Warangal continue to overcharge customers

Even after strict directions and implementation of norms that food sold in movie theatres should not be overcharged, several food courts at movie theatres in Warangal city continue to flout rules.

Published: 26th December 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

movie halls

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Even after strict directions and implementation of norms that food sold in movie theatres should not be overcharged, several food courts at movie theatres in Warangal city continue to flout rules.
Many such food courts in the city still continue to charge more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for items like soft drinks, food items and even water bottles. According to information, the food courts are selling the items without proper packing details, which are mandatory. Selling products at prices more than the MRP and without proper packing details is in violation of the legal metrology rules.

After receiving information regarding this, the Legal Metrology Department officials are keeping a close watch on movie theatres and food courts to nab violators.As per the new rules, food items sold loose or in containers should have proper labels with necessary details regarding the item — weight, quantity, manufacturing and expiry dates and MRP. Even the water bottles and cold drinks sold at the cinema theatres and food courts should have the said label. 

As Warangal is the second-largest city in Telangana, there are around 16 cinema halls and four multiplexes under the tri-city limits.Data from the Warangal Urban District Legal Metrology Department revealed that the authorities have filed 31 cases against the movie halls in the city for violating the norms and a total of `1.50 lakh penalty was collected from the violators.

Speaking to Express, Warangal Urban District Legal Metrology Officer M Anil Kumar said that they are strictly implementing the rules at all places in the city. “We have already given instructions to the owners of all business establishments to set up boards on that all necessary details regarding the items that they are selling are properly imprinted.

The officials are also conducting proper checks and raids at places where violations occur and are registering cases. We request the consumers to register the plaints with the toll-free number 1800-42500333,” he added.G Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, a consumer, told Express that the cinema halls and restaurants in the city do not follow the norms properly. “They are selling the food items and drinks at rates that are more than the MRP,” said Reddy.

New rules
As per the new rules, those food items that are sold loose should have proper labels on which all the details,including MRP, must be imprinted

