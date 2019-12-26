Home States Telangana

Telangana adivasi women vent fury to protest liquor tenders

 Adivasi women in the erstwhile Adilabad district organised rallies on Wednesday demanded a ban on liquor shops and passed resolutions in support of the same.

Published: 26th December 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

TV grab of Adivasi women beating up a belt shop owner in Kerameri Mandal of Kumrambheem Asifabad District on Wednesday

TV grab of Adivasi women beating up a belt shop owner in Kerameri Mandal of Kumrambheem Asifabad District on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adivasi women in the erstwhile Adilabad district organised rallies on Wednesday demanded a ban on liquor shops and passed resolutions in support of the same. Women hailing from Kerameri village destroyed liquor bottles and also beat up belt shop owners. In other agency mandals, Adivasi women took out rallies and passed resolutions to ban liquor shops. The movement is garnering attention with several new groups of women joining everyday. 

The State government, earlier, called for tenders to set up liquor shops in the district but with the leaders of Adivasi organisation passing resolution under the Panchayats ( Extension to Scheduled Aread) Act 1996, the government shifted the three shops from Jainoor, Lingapoor and Sirpur mandals to other mandals. Taking a cue from this, other villages and mandals are also passing resolutions under the PESA Act. Agitated women, who are often the silent sufferers when their husbands turn raging alcoholics, destroyed liquor bottles. 

The rallies in favour of the  anti-liquor movement were held in Indervelly, Narnoor, Utnoor, Gadguda, Kerameri, Tiryani mandals. People here allege that men are prone to accidents and violence after consuming liquor. Recently, Adilabad Collector D Divya and SP Vishnu S Warrier organised a meeting with the Adivasi leaders and assured the villagers that effective steps to close belt shops would be taken soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana adivasi women Telangana adivasi women rally liquor tenders
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp