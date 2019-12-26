Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao asks officials to prepare plan to expand cargo services

The CM also finalised the formation of previously announced Employees Welfare Board and its working guidelines. 

Published: 26th December 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holds a high-level review meeting on TSRTC at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holds a high-level review meeting on TSRTC at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to prepare a strategy to expand the cargo and parcel services across the state through TSRTC. The CM also finalised the formation of previously announced Employees Welfare Board and its working guidelines. 

Additionally, the retirement age of TSRTC employees was officially increased from 58 years to 60 years, as promised by the chief minister in an earlier meeting with TSRTC employees. The meeting was attended by transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, and RTC MD Sunil Sharma. 

Addressing the meeting, the CM said, “RTC buses are travelling on a daily basis to all the cities, towns and villages. They are providing transportation to lakhs of people. In a similar way, goods and parcels should be transported to each and every place including those in the remote areas. Henceforth, all the goods and parcel transportation of the government departments will be done through the RTC Cargo and Parcel service only. Clear-cut instructions will be given to all the departments in this regard.” 

He also said that people who use private networks to send their parcel/cargos should be encouraged to utilise RTC services. He added, “There is no village where RTC buses won’t touch and the buses are also reaching to the remote areas. RTC is known for its safety. If we strengthen the goods network, people will utilise the services. Transport goods to places like Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Sholapur, Nagpur, Jagtalpur and other areas where there is considerable Telangana population. ” 

He said, “The constitution of the RTC Employees Welfare Board is to solve the employees’ problems, meet the situation whenever it is required and to implement the assurances already given so far to them.” The board will consist of two representatives from each depot and 203 members on the Board. Of this, 94 will be from the BC communities, 38 SCs, 26 STs and 44 OCs. There will be 73 women members on the Board. 

The Board meetings will be held once in a week at the depot level, once in a month at the region level, once in three months at the Corporation level. In these meetings, problems and issues of the employees will be discussed and solved. 

The CM instructed officials to ensure that the staff and employees work with dedication and commitment to turn round the RTC into profits and to explain to the employees about the welfare measures taken by the government. He wanted the RTC EDs to conduct depot-wise meetings in the next ten days and prepare locally specific strategies.

The CM also suggested increase in the bus services directly from various depots in Hyderabad to Chennai, Nagpur, Mumbai and other cities. He wanted simplification of procedures when RTC buses are given on hire for marriages and excursions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao RTC buses expand cargo service TSRTC employees
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp