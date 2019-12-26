Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao asks officials to prepare plan to expand cargo services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to prepare a strategy to expand the cargo and parcel services across the state through TSRTC. The CM also finalised the formation of previously announced Employees Welfare Board and its working guidelines.

Additionally, the retirement age of TSRTC employees was officially increased from 58 years to 60 years, as promised by the chief minister in an earlier meeting with TSRTC employees. The meeting was attended by transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, and RTC MD Sunil Sharma.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said, “RTC buses are travelling on a daily basis to all the cities, towns and villages. They are providing transportation to lakhs of people. In a similar way, goods and parcels should be transported to each and every place including those in the remote areas. Henceforth, all the goods and parcel transportation of the government departments will be done through the RTC Cargo and Parcel service only. Clear-cut instructions will be given to all the departments in this regard.”

He also said that people who use private networks to send their parcel/cargos should be encouraged to utilise RTC services. He added, “There is no village where RTC buses won’t touch and the buses are also reaching to the remote areas. RTC is known for its safety. If we strengthen the goods network, people will utilise the services. Transport goods to places like Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Sholapur, Nagpur, Jagtalpur and other areas where there is considerable Telangana population. ”

He said, “The constitution of the RTC Employees Welfare Board is to solve the employees’ problems, meet the situation whenever it is required and to implement the assurances already given so far to them.” The board will consist of two representatives from each depot and 203 members on the Board. Of this, 94 will be from the BC communities, 38 SCs, 26 STs and 44 OCs. There will be 73 women members on the Board.

The Board meetings will be held once in a week at the depot level, once in a month at the region level, once in three months at the Corporation level. In these meetings, problems and issues of the employees will be discussed and solved.

The CM instructed officials to ensure that the staff and employees work with dedication and commitment to turn round the RTC into profits and to explain to the employees about the welfare measures taken by the government. He wanted the RTC EDs to conduct depot-wise meetings in the next ten days and prepare locally specific strategies.

The CM also suggested increase in the bus services directly from various depots in Hyderabad to Chennai, Nagpur, Mumbai and other cities. He wanted simplification of procedures when RTC buses are given on hire for marriages and excursions.