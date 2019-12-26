TRS will win municipal polls, says Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao stated that the TRS would win a majority of seats in 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations that are going for polls on January 22. He said that the Telangana people will once again repose confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, and elect the TRS party candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

On Wednesday, the Minister took part in the swearing ceremony of Chakali Ailamma market yard’s committee at Palakurthy in Jangaon district. He said that farmers will have a bright future as the government is focusing on irrigation projects. He said government has released funds to municipalities.