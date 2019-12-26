TSBIE starts special classes for junior college students ahead of Intermediate board exams

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of the upcoming intermediate board examinations, the Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has recently started special classes at the 86 junior colleges, including 11 government colleges, in Karimnagar. TSBIE had announced in November that the intermediate examinations will be conducted in March 2020.

These classes are for students who are poor at studies, have academic backlog and those who are academically-strong. These classes are conducted by regular, guest and contract lecturer services. According to the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) G Ramachandram, the classes are conducted from 4pm to 5pm, before the colleges begins. Some colleges also have digital classrooms.

Around 36,091 students study in the district’s junior colleges. Mid-day meals are being served at Chigurumamidi and Saidapur junior colleges, with the help of Husnabad MLA V Satish Babu.As there are no physical education teachers in government colleges, volunteers from Shri Ram Chandra Mission are are conducting yoga and meditation classes.