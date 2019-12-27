Congress will not share platform with TRS or BJP, says TPCC president Uttam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday announced that the Congress party would take out the proposed ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Abmedkar Statue on Tank Bund on December 28.

Addressing a news conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the police were yet to give permission for the rally which Congress party proposes to take out on the occasion of its Formation Day.

He also made it clear that the Congress will not share platform with TRS or the BJP on any issue in future. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not spoken against the CAA when the country was burning, he said TRS was a close ally of the BJP, supporting all its policies.

He pointed out that KCR was the first Chief Minister to support demonitisation move by Prime Minister Modi. Similarly, he supported the Modi government when it introduced GST. The TRS party supported BJP’s candidate with RSS background Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential elections while refusing to support former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Speaking on the municipal polls, the Congress leader said Reddy said that the Congress party was fully prepared to face the civic polls. However, he said that they were objecting to announcement of schedule without finalising voters’ list and reservation of wards.

VHR walks out of TPCC meeting

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao walked out of the TPCC core committee meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. The meeting headed by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy saw the attendance of several non-members of the core committee as well. Irked by their attendance, the leader staged a walkout. He was also not part of the delegation that met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, earlier