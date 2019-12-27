Ensure timely disbursal of Aasara pension: Telangana State Human Rights Commission
Justice G Chandraiah instructed the Chief Secretary to furnish a report in two weeks on the action taken on the directions of the SHRC.
Published: 27th December 2019 09:16 AM | Last Updated: 27th December 2019 09:16 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday directed State Chief Secretary SK Joshi to ensure that Aasara pensions are being disbursed on time to all beneficiaries in the State.The SHRC took suo-moto cognizance of a report in a vernacular newspaper which stated that there was a nearly two-month delay in the disbursement of the pensions, making the lives of the pensioners miserable. It observed that delay in disbursing pensions is not only a violation of human rights, but also of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.Justice G Chandraiah instructed the Chief Secretary to furnish a report in two weeks on the action taken on the directions of the SHRC.