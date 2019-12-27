Hold anti-CAA protests on your office premises, not on streets: Hyderabad police to parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looks like there will be a lot of action on Saturday when the Congress, on the occasion of its Foundation Day, will try to take out a procession against the CAA, NRC and NPR from Gandhi Bhavan to BR Ambedkar’s statue in the city even though the police turned down their request to give permission for the rally.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy is understood to have declined permission when a delegation of Congress leaders, headed by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, made a representation to him on Thursday with their plan to take out “Save India and Save Constitution rally”. The delegation submitted a letter to him seeking permission.

The Congress leaders have already made a representation to City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and since they had not received any communication from the police department, they called on the DGP on Thursday. Later speaking to the media, Commissioner Anjani Kumar made an appeal to all political parties to hold their meetings within the premises of their offices as far as the agitations against CAA and NRC are concerned.

He said the police would not allow any protests by any party on the streets or public places in view of the possible law and order problems. The central zone, DCP Viswa Prasad echoed his boss’ opinion when he said permission would not be given to anyone for taking out any procession, including on Tank Bund, on Saturday, implying the Congress.

DCP Viswa Prasad advised the people not to be carried away by fake news, rumours and propaganda.

‘Don’t be carried away by fake news’

While informing that permission would not be given to anyone for taking out any protest rally, Central Zone DCP Viswa Prasad advised the people not to be carried away by fake news, rumours and propaganda