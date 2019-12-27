Home States Telangana

Nizamabad all set for anti-CAA stir today

The organisers have made arrangements on around nine acres of the entire park to hold the meet.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/ ADILABAD/ NALGONDA: Amid suppression from both the governments and the police, it seems as if the stir against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is gaining more and more momentum day after day. The members of the United Muslim Action Committee, a group of various Muslim organisations, is making elaborate arrangements for its massive public meeting which is scheduled to held at Eidgah Ground in Nizamabad town on Friday. The public meet is being organised to protest against the CAA and the NRC.

According to information, leaders and activists belonging to all non-BJP political parties, including the Left parties and the ruling pink party, have expressed their support for the protest and will attend the same on Friday.

The organisers have made arrangements on around nine acres of the entire park to hold the meet. Though the organisers have not arranged any transportation facilities for the people from various parts of the State to reach the ground, they are of the hope that scores of people will voluntarily reach the premise and join the stir. The action committee members are expecting that a large number of Muslims from Nirmal and Adilabad districts will also attend the meeting. The meet is scheduled to begin 6pm and will conclude at around 10pm.

During the four hours of the meet, leaders of various political parties will elaborate to the gathering on the ifs and buts of the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), the agenda of the BJP government that is against the Muslim population. The meeting will also put forth an unanimous resolution demanding the Centre to repeal CAA, NRC and NPR.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the leaders of other political parties will request the ruling TRS to put on hold all activities related to the implementation of the CAA, NRC and NPR in the State.Imminent leaders like AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy have announced that they will attend the meet and address the gathering. Leaders of various religious organisations have also been invited to the meeting. The meeting to be held in Nizamabad will be an important as several TRS leaders have by now announced that they will attend the meet, even though the pink party has not announced its official stand in the issue.

MLA Jogu Ramanna joins protest
In Adilabad, leaders and activists of various Muslim organisation took out a rally under the aegis of the JAC on Thursday and demanded the Centre to repeal the CAA.Adilabad TRS MLA Jogu Ramanna participated in the rally and speaking on the occasion, he said that Centre want to divert the focus of the people from various issues that the nation is facing and that is why the CAB was introduced. He also alleged that the BJP is trying to divide the people by implementing the Act. AICC General Secretary G Sujatha and other leaders participated.

No stir in Nalgonda as poll code in force
Meanwhile, Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police (SP) AV Rangabath said on Thursday that rallies and other forms protests are not allowed in the district as the municipal election code is in force.
This statement of the SP becomes important as various political parties and Muslim organisations have planned to organise a rally and public meeting in the town on Friday to protest against CAA and NRC.
In the light of this, the SP held a meeting with leaders of various Muslim organisations and representatives of political parties on Thursday.

During the meet, he made it clear to that no organisation or party are supposed to hold protests in the town as the election code is in force. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in the town and the SP noted that whoever violates the rules will be booked. The leaders have responded positively to the request of the SP.

‘Do not to give permission for protests’
Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri has urged the collector and police commissioner not to give permission to any organisations to hold public meetings in the city on Friday. He noted that few organisations had recently held a rally without taking permission from the police. He also stated that CM KCR and MP Asaduddin Owaisi are playing political games in the light of the municipal elections are scheduled to be held on Jan 22

