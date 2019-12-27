Telangana ranks 11th in good governance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana secured 11th rank among 17 other Big States in composite ranking in good governance announced by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Centre for Good Governance. Telangana stood in third place in commerce and industry.

The rankings were given in various sectors like judiciary, public health, citizen centric governance and others. The States and UTs are divided into three groups - Big States, North-East and Hill States, and Union Territories.

The Good Governance Index (GGI) is a uniform tool to assess the status of governance and impact of various interventions taken up by the State governments and Union Territories.

Telangana ranks

Agriculture and allied sectors17

Commerce and Industry3

Human Resources development11

Public Health8

Public infrastructure6

Economic governance3

Social Welfare and Development8

Judicial and Public security16

Environment16