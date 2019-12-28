5 or 10 years down the line, KTR will succeed KCR as Telangana CM: Excise Minister Srinivas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday predicted that TRS working president KT Rama Rao would step into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s shoes any time after five or ten years. Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Srinivas Goud praised Rama Rao sky-high and said that the people too would naturally consider Rama Rao, who is second most powerful man in the party, as chief minister after KCR.

He went on glorifying Rama Rao saying: “KTR has a good following among the people. If he promises to do a work, he will keep the promise. He always does justice to those who trust him. He thinks about the development of the State all the time. He will not indulge in double-game at all.” “He is a straight forward man. That is why people will naturally think KTR’s name for CM’s position after KCR,” Srinivas Goud said.

He continued his exaltation saying that when the students of a class were attending for a competition, then everyone considers that either the first ranker or the second ranker would get the prize.“None will consider the names of those who get the last rank in the class or who pass copying from the first ranker or the second ranker,” Goud further elaborated, talking his eulogy of Rama Rao to unprecedented heights.

“KTR may become CM any time after five years or ten years. Even foreign visitors too were calling on KTR, after enquiring who was the second in command after KCR and who had knowledge on various subjects. After meeting KTR, they would feel that KTR has a vision,” Goud said.Finally, realising that he was talking beyond his remit, he said it was the party which has to decide who the successor to KCR should be.