Anti-NRC, CAA protests at many places in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR resumed in the city with many hitting the streets near Charminar after the Jumma Namaz in Mecca Masjid and other parts of the city.In Shahalibanda and Moghulpura areas, around 1,000 protestors raised ‘Inquilab Zindabad’, anti-Modi and Shah slogans after Friday prayers in Mecca Masjid.

They were ultimately chased away by city police and RAF personnel. A few people were detained during the demonstration but were later released. Joint Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty was present at the location with officials from Charminar police station. In another protest, women gathered at Mir Alam Eidgah. “NCR, CAA and NPR are against our Constitution. We are with Chandrasekhar Azad and Bheem Army. We will keep organising such rallies,” said a protester.

A flash protest was organised at KBR Park and near Charminar bus stand. Meanwhile, city police passed an order denying permission to Saturday’s Million March rally organised by AP and TSJAC against CAA. Following this, the JACs approached the High Court challenging the order. The court has posted the matter to December 31, Amjed Ullah Khan, MBT spokesperson and member of the TSJAC said, adding that the protest has been postponed as of now.

Similarly, BJP MLA Raja Singh slammed the police for refusing permission for his pro-CAA rally. City police said, “Hyderabad Police will grant permission to all political parties who hold any kind of meeting in their office premises.” Protests were also organised outside Badi Masjid in Asifnaar; Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam an d in Shadnagar.