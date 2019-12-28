How can Harish face voters, asks Jagga Reddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The war between Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, aka Jagga Reddy, and Finance Minister T Harish Rao is gaining momentum.The MLA on Friday asked how Harish Rao could face voters of Sangareddy and Sadasivpet municipalities after the minister “illegally diverted the water” from Singur project to Karimnagar while the towns in his home district faced acute water shortage. He made this statement while addressing the media here on Friday.

He also alleged that the KCR government had not done anything for the development of Sangareddy and Sadasivpet areas in the last five years. Jagga Reddy claimed that it was only because of his efforts that the erstwhile district had got an IIT, an integrated collectorate building, a Rajiv park, a mini tank bund, a Shilpararam and drinking water to all households in Sangareddy town.