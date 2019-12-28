India is at crossroads with Centre bringing in CAA: AIMIM chief Owaisi

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a fresh offensive against the BJP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that India was at the crossroads with the Centre bringing in CAA which is a precursor to NPR and NRC.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said: ‘’The country had never faced a danger as serious as it is now.’’ He called upon people of all faiths to stand united to face the challenge posed by the divisive policy of the BJP. “This is a problem affecting all, not just Muslims. Entire nation is at the cusp of an imminent danger,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress for refusing to partner with him in the crusade against the CAA, NPR and NRC, the Hyderabad MP said that he had invited the leaders of the party to voice their concern on how the Constitution was in peril. “But the Congress leaders stayed away though I told them that we have to set aside our ideological and political differences and work together,” he said.The MIM chief was all praise for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said both he and Modi were as different as chalk is from cheese. ‘‘I am not against Hinduism, I am against Hindutva ideology. Hindutva is against Indian nationalism,’’ he said.

“I will back the chief minister for the rest of my life. He told me that he would not compromise on secularism,’’ Owaisi said adding that KCR had told him that he would announce his stand on the issue in two to three days.”Stating that NRC and NPR were two sides of the same coin, Owaisi said the rules of NPR and NRC were also the same. “The Citizenship 1955 rules makes a mention of NPR and NRC. If NPR is implemented in the country, then it is taken for granted that the process of NRC has already been completed.”

He said that it is necessary to understand the government’s ‘intention’ in bringing the CAA. “If the government’s intention was clear, they would have brought NPR first, then NRC and later CAA. Why did they bring in CAA first?” he wondered. Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir, Nizamabad ZP chairman D Vittal Rao and leaders from CPI, CPM and BSP and other Muslim leaders were among those who spoke.