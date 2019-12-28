No aggressive political stand against BJP: TRS president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS which voted against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Parliament, will not take an aggressive political stand against the BJP government at the Centre, at least for now. It seems that the ruling TRS do not want to disturb the government-to-government relations between the State and Centre.

For the time being, the TRS will continue “issue-based support” to the BJP government at Centre. That is the reason why the TRS did not send any key leader to the MIM’s anti-CAA rally organised in Nizamabad on Friday. “The local leaders took part in the meeting,” a TRS leader said.

For the record, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the TRS voted against the CAA and announced its stand on the floor of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. There was no change in the stand of TRS on CAA. Asked whether the State government would take any decision not to implement the CAA in the state as decided by some State governments in the country, Rama Rao said that it was up to the State Cabinet to decide.“Today, we have conducted our party meeting. Such decisions will be taken by the Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting,” Rama Rao said.