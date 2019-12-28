Telangana High Court adjourns 'Million March' plea on December 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday denied a plea to direct the police to permit the ‘Million March’ rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at People’s Plaza near Necklace road on Saturday.

Justice T Vinod Kumar was hearing two petitions filed separately — one by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) (CAA and NRC) represented by its convenor Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, and the other by Khallel Ulha Hussaini Memorial Foundation, represented by its secretary Syed Abdul Azeem.

Advocate Mir Masood Khan, appearing for JAC, submitted that the Central Zone DCP has not taken any decision on the representation made by JAC, seeking permission for the proposed peaceful rally and public meeting at Necklace Road, that was submitted on December 21. On the other hand, government pleader for home, T Srikanth Reddy, told the court that the Central Zone DCP has already rejected to grant permission to the rally since there was scope for a law-and-order problem.

The petition filed by JAC is not maintainable since it has not challenged the rejection order of the DCP, he argued and urged the court to dismiss the petition. After hearing both sides, the judge directed the petitioner’s counsel to file an affidavit by amending the prayer and adjourned the case to December 31.

