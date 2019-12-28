Telangana police arrest ex-convict for killing five women

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR : Mahbubnagar police, on Friday, arrested a former convict for allegedly murdering several women in the district. The serial killer’s wife was also taken into custody for her purported role in the murders.The accused Y Srinu, 42, a native of Gunded village, has been living with his wife Salamma, 38, in Mahbubnagar town.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his brother Balaswamy in 2007. He was released from prison in August 2018.Upon interrogation, Srinu confessed to having killed several other women in Shadnagar, Shamshabad and Balanagar. The police charged him with the murders of five women who were found murdered in Apparala and Kothapally.