With eye on municipal polls, TRS to chant development mantra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Development and welfare schemes are the main election planks for the ruling TRS in the forthcoming municipal polls. The TRS State committee which met here on Friday discussed the poll strategy to be adopted for the civic polls. As per the strategy, the pink party workers will do door to door campaign in towns and explain the developmental and welfare activities taken up by the ruling party since 2014.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that they had discussed the poll strategy in the meeting and another round of meeting would be held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that people in rural areas were very happy after the implementation of the 30-day action plan in villages, KTR said with the new Municipal Act, the State government is planning to develop urban areas also after the polls.“Welfare and development are on our agenda. The KCR Kits, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima and other schemes will be explained to the urban voters,” KTR, who is also the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, said.

“The biggest strength of us in polls is the performance of the TRS government,” he averred and pointed out that the State has decided to give building permissions within 21 days.“The TRS government is stable. We have four more years. We can do more service to the people. The voters will definitely think and vote for the party which will benefit them,” KTR said.

Asked whether the Chief Minister would campaign for the polls, KTR said that local ministers, MLAs and incharges would campaign for the party candidates. “As a Sircilla MLA, I will campaign there,” he said.

Asked about PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s allegations that the election notification was issued without finalising reservations, KTR said, the State Election Commission will conduct polls and the TRS would participate in the elections like other parties.

“Congress party lost in Uttam’s native Huzurnagar. That is why he is talking in a despondent manner. Why is the Congress scared of going to people to seek votes in municipal elections?” he asked. Stating that there was no difference between urban and rural voters, the minister said TRS would win majority of municipalities, and recalled that the party bagged all the 32 Zilla Parishads recently.TRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao claimed that TRS would bag around 90 per cent of the municipalities.