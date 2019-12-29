Bandi slams TRS for its ‘double standards’ on NPR

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a press release on Saturday, slammed the TRS government for its ‘double standards’ on the issue of National Population Register (NPR). “If the TRS was against the NPR, why did the State government conduct a door-to-door survey and collect personal information of people?” he asked. He said that the Congress, TRS and AIMIM must give clear-cut justifications as to why they were opposing the NPR.

Accusing MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi of being anti-Hindu, Bnadi Sanjay said, “If Owaisi was not against Hindus, the why did he oppose the Ayodhya judgement? The MIM leader never condemned and questioned atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.”

BJP to take out rallies on December 30

Addressing a workshop on CAA Saturday, BJP State chief K Laxman said that public meetings and rallies will be organised in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad on December 30 to create awareness about the CAA and to weed out ‘misinformation spread by opposition parties’