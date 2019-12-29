Comment on cop: Talasani asks Uttam to mind his words

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday advised TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy to be careful while making a statement against the State police. He was responding to Uttam’s comments against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. “The TPCC chief is criticising a sincere police officer. This shows that the Congress is politically bankrupt.”

Earlier in the day, Uttam had slammed the police chief for denying permission for their rally. Srinivas Yadav said, “The police denied the permission to the Congress rally owing to the special conditions prevailing in the city. Uttam Kumar Reddy can’t just talk however he wants.”