House panels’ chiefs asked to hold regular meets, checks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy asked chairpersons of various House committees of the State Legislature to ensure the welfare and developmental works of the State are implemented effectively. Addressing a joint meeting of chairpersons at the Assembly on Saturday, they asked the chairpersons to conduct regular meetings, pull up defaulting officials, expose lapses in the implementation of schemes and ensure schemes were implemented properly.

Sukhender Reddy advised the chairpersons to ensure that all the committee members attended the meetings. Srinivas Reddy suggested the chairpersons of the committees make surprise visits to check if the officials were working or not.