Hyderabad’s West Zone makes most use of Dial 100

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the Disha rape and murder incident, residents living in the city’s West Zone, which includes areas like Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, SR Nagar and Jubilee Hills made the highest number of calls to Dial 100 seeking police help as compared to other regions of Hyderabad.

Of the 1.68 lakh calls made to the Dial 100, around 91,000 calls were from the West Zone. Police stated that after they created more awareness among the public regarding Dial 100 and Hawk Eye mobile app, the number of people seeking police help has increased. In many cases, the calls were by women, especially students at night. Police received a total 28,920 SOS alerts from women on the Hawk Eye app.