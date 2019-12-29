Home States Telangana

Revenue employees top ACB graft list in Telangana

Published: 29th December 2019 09:02 AM

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Who are the most corrupt among the employees of all State government departments? It is the employees of revenue department, who are often accused of being the most corrupt by even government functionaries. As per data provided by the Anti Corruption Bureau,  employees of the revenue department topped the list in trap and illegal assets cases registered by the ACB in 2019. 

The employees of municipal administration followed by home department stood at second and third places respectively. The ACB officials registered a total of 173 cases in 2019, against government employees working in 11 departments, a rise from the 139 cases that were registered in 2018 in the State. Interestingly, the agency registered 13 cases against employees working in health, medical and family welfare during the current year as compared to four cases registered last year. 

The ACB officials have also registered 24 cases against others including media persons and private persons for colluding with the accused officers of municipal and revenue department in accepting bribes etc. “Of the 173 cases registered this year, 54 cases were registered against revenue employees, 18 cases against home department officials, 25 against municipal administration employees, 10 cases against panchayati raj staff, and five against law department employees. Majority of these cases were reported after a trap was laid, wherein the official was caught accepting bribe from the complainnt for doing official favours.

TAGS
Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau Revenue employees revenue department
