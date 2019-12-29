RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasises need for selfless service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RSS president Mohan Bhagwat stressed on the need for selfless service in the society, while addressing an audience at NCC Samishti Seva Puraskar Pradhanotsavam on Saturday. He said, “There should be sense of service in all of us. We have a quest for happiness, and during that quest, we tend to look outwards. We do not look inwards for that.”

Bhagwat, whose recent comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) courted controversy, refrained from making any political remarks during his speech on Saturday. He spoke about divinity and the need to imbibe it in one’s daily life.

“India’s tradition does not ridicule people who make money. But the idea is to use only how much we want. The rest must be returned to the society,” the RSS chief added. Apart from that, Bhagwat also praised Nanaji Deshmukh, a social activist and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Sangh.