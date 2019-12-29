Tension at Gandhi Bhavan as cadre try to take out rally in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party’s attempt at taking out the ‘Save India-Save Constitution’ rally sparked tension at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. Marking the 135th formation day of the party, workers had gathered in large numbers at the party office.

After TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisted the party flag on the occasion, a few workers reportedly tried to take out the rally from the gate. Police, however, foiled their attempt. Soon, a scuffle broke out between the workers and the police personnel.

The party cadre asked why the police refused permission to their rally when the same was given to the RSS rally in Saroornagar and the AIMIM public meeting in Nizamabad. Later, they staged a ‘satyagraha’ on the party office premises. Around 1,000 party workers were detained by police, according to Uttam.

Earlier, the TPCC chief, while addressing party workers, had extolled the 135-year-old history of the party. He condemned the State government for not giving permission the ‘Save India-Save Constitution’ rally. AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and working presidents Kusuma Kumar, Ponnam Prabhakar were present.

BJP throwing dust in public eye, says Khuntia

Hyderabad: AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia has alleged that the Central government was raking up controversial issues like the CAA and NRC to divert people’s attention from the financial crisis in the country. Addressing a gathering during the ‘satyagraha’ held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, he said that the Congress had taken up the ‘Save India-Save Constitution’ movement only to protect the Constitution. He criticised that the State government for using police force to prevent their rally. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi are working for the benefit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he alleged