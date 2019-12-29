Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Uttam asks Governor to use Section 8 to rein in ‘KPS Anjani Kumar’

Uttam demanded that Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan exercise her powers under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy speaking at the 135th Foundation Day of Congress at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| EPS/DILIP GOUD)

By SANILKUMAR
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Saturday, launched a no-holds-barred attack on Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar calling the latter “shameless and corrupt”. Uttam said that it appeared Anjani Kumar belonged to the “ K P S (Kalvakuntla Police Service) rather than the IPS”. The State Congress chief opined that Anjani Kumar was “acting like a personal agent of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the RSS”. He warned the police chief against “over-action” and predicted his professional ruin. “Stick to your duty template,” Uttam advised Anjani.

Uttam demanded that Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan exercise her powers under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act. This Section accords special responsibility to the Governor “for the security of life, liberty and property of all those who reside in such area.” The responsibility of the Governor under this Section would extend to law and order as well.

Uttam’s demand arose when the Hyderabad police refused permission to the rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act by Congress. The rally, under the slogan ‘Save India-Save Constitution’, was proposed to be held on Saturday. Angered over denial of permission for the rally, Reddy said that while the police gave permission to the RSS for its public meeting in Saroornagar and to the MIM for the public meeting in Dar-ussalam, the police had acted unfairly when it came to the Congress.

Speaking at a daylong ‘Satyagraha’ at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam said that the police chief had displayed “brazenly partisan behaviour and shameless servility” in a manner unbecoming of an IPS Officer. Uttam also said that the police chief should consider using the ‘KPS’, meaning “Kalvakuntla Police Service” as his epaulettes rather than IPS.

India Matters
