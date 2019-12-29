Home States Telangana

TRS MLAs have lost faith in KCR: Arvind

The MP said that Rao has become the mullah of the State after he opposed the CAB in the Parliament.

MP Arvind Dharmapuri addresses the media in Nizamabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that the MLAs of the TRS party in the district has lost faith in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after his stance against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament. Speaking to the media at the BJP party office on Saturday, Arvind said, “The chief minister had directed the MLAs of the district, including Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, to attend the United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) meeting which was held in Nizamabad on Friday. However, only two of the MLAs showed up. This shows that they have lost faith in the Chief Minister.” He added, “On account of Rao’s anti-Hindu attitude, the MLAs are facing the ire of the Hindus in their respective constituencies.”

The MP said that Rao has become the mullah of the State after he opposed the CAB in the Parliament. “The aim of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is to provide citizenship to Hindus who are being persecuted in Muslim-majority countries. By opposing it, Rao has become anti-Hindu,” he said.

Alleging that the TRS and AIMIM were indulging in ‘vote-bank politics’, Arvind said, “MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is playing the role of a dalal (broker) and trying to sell Muslim votes to TRS in the upcoming municipal elections.”

