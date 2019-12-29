Home States Telangana

TRS to sweep civic polls in the State, says Jagadish

 State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Saturday that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will sweep all municipality elections across the State.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla

G Jagdish Reddy. (Facebook Photo/ Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla )

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Saturday that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will sweep all municipality elections across the State.Speaking after TRS’s municipal election preparatory meeting in Miryalguda on Saturday, Jagadish said the people of Telangana are with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoped to win the Huzurnagar by-election but the verdict made it clear that the people are with KCR. 

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy addressing
party workers at Miryalaguda on Saturday

“In united Andhra Pradesh, several Congress leaders worked as ministers in the Nalgonda district, but they were not concerned with the district’s development. The district only developed under the TRS. Even Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy also failed to develop his own constituency of Nagarjunasagar,” said Jagadish. 

The minister said Miryalaguda’s MLA L Bhaskar Rao is developing his constituency in all aspects. Jagadish urged voters to vote for the TRS party and promised the party will develop Miryalaguda town. 

