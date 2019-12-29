TV artistes to get govt ID cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to issue identity cards to around 900 TV artistes in the State by January 4, announced Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday.

After meeting with the TV Artistes’ Association, the Minister said that the artistes were facing various issues, especially at night after they return to Hyderabad from shooting spots.

Association members told the Minister that the police would harass them and register false cases against them. To avoid such inconveniences, he promised them that the government would issue them ID cards.The Minister also assured them that the government schemes would be implemented to eligible TV artistes too.