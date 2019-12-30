BJP raps ‘partial’ SEC but sure of victory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP core committee which met here on Sunday decided to give the TRS a run for its money in the elections to the civic bodies. Said BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao after the meeting: “We are sure of winning in a majority of the municipalities. The TRS government has starved the civic bodies of funds. If any development has taken place, it was owing to funds released by the Centre.

The BJP leader said that they expected the State Election Commission to remain impartial but it appeared that it was under tremendous pressure from the TRS party. “Announcing the schedule for the ULBs even before the State government has finalised reservation of wards is unheard of. For instance, in Cantonment Board, the officials have finalised reservation of wards ahead of elections which are likely next month,” he said.

He said this measure obviously helps the TRS in gaining an advantage over the BJP. If the reservations for the wards are finalised after January 4, the Opposition parties would not have enough time to decide on candidates, he said.

The BJP legislator felt that the TRS was being influenced by the MIM with regard to the CAA and NRC. The TRS may have voted against the CAA in Parliament, but its MPs support the Act in private, said Ramachandra Rao. In fact, the TRS MPs themselves do not know why they had opposed CAA in Parliament, he claimed.

He said the BJP considered the protests that are being held by the MIM against CAA and NRC as those that are being sponsored by the TRS.

Meanwhile, the BJP has done some spadework with regard to the municipal elections. It has already appointed leaders to take care of each Assembly segment’s campaigning responsibility. Since it had already declared that it would go the polls alone, the party workers have taken an all-out stand against the TRS, Congress and the MIM while campaigning for votes. The core committee meeting was attended by, among others, party state president K Laxman, leaders P Muralidhar Rao, N Indrasena Reddy, DK Aruna and Garikapati Mohan Rao.