Home States Telangana

Cold wave to continue in north Telangana

IMD Hyderabad officials said that the cold wave conditions in northern Telangana districts is because of the cold wave in north India.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cold wave

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the temperature dipping across northern Telangana and Adilabad recording a chilling 5 degree Celsius minimum temperature on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that the cold wave conditions might prevail on Monday at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Peddapalle districts.

Sunday was a particularly chilly day in Hyderabad as well, with minimum temperatures going below normal for the first time this season in Greater Hyderabad limits. At Hakeempet, the minimum temperature recorded was 11.7 degree Celsius, which is 4.3 degree Celsius below the normal, as per data by the IMD.

Suburbs in the city like Patancheru, Quthbullapur and Uppal recorded minimum temperatures between 11-13 degree Celsius, as per the data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society.
The same day, the minimum temperature in Adilabad dipped to a chilling 5 degree Celsius at Arli village in Bheempoor mandal. Many parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 5-8 degree Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad officials said that the cold wave conditions in northern Telangana districts is because of the cold wave in north India. It is not expected to have much effect on temperatures in southern Telangana.
The maximum, as well as minimum temperatures, were recorded 1-2 degree Celsius below normal across the State on Sunday.

While in Hanamkonda, the minimum temperature was 12.5 degree Celsius, which is 3.3 degree Celsius below normal, in Ramagundam, the maximum temperature recorded was 4 degree Celsius below normal, at 25.6 degree Celsius.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Telangana Cold Wave
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp