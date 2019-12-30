Cold wave to continue in north Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the temperature dipping across northern Telangana and Adilabad recording a chilling 5 degree Celsius minimum temperature on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that the cold wave conditions might prevail on Monday at isolated places in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Peddapalle districts.

Sunday was a particularly chilly day in Hyderabad as well, with minimum temperatures going below normal for the first time this season in Greater Hyderabad limits. At Hakeempet, the minimum temperature recorded was 11.7 degree Celsius, which is 4.3 degree Celsius below the normal, as per data by the IMD.

Suburbs in the city like Patancheru, Quthbullapur and Uppal recorded minimum temperatures between 11-13 degree Celsius, as per the data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The same day, the minimum temperature in Adilabad dipped to a chilling 5 degree Celsius at Arli village in Bheempoor mandal. Many parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 5-8 degree Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad officials said that the cold wave conditions in northern Telangana districts is because of the cold wave in north India. It is not expected to have much effect on temperatures in southern Telangana.

The maximum, as well as minimum temperatures, were recorded 1-2 degree Celsius below normal across the State on Sunday.

While in Hanamkonda, the minimum temperature was 12.5 degree Celsius, which is 3.3 degree Celsius below normal, in Ramagundam, the maximum temperature recorded was 4 degree Celsius below normal, at 25.6 degree Celsius.