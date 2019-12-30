Harish Rao wants kids kept away from mobiles, TV

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who made a surprise visit to a government school on Saturday and discovered that a majority of Class X students were unable to recite the multiplication tables, sent a WhatsApp voice message to the parents of the students, reminding them that it was not just the responsibility of the teachers to educate their children.

The minister also advised the parents to keep mobile phones away from their children and disconnect the television so that they could concentrate on their studies. The message was also posted on social media. He said that the coming 80 days were very important and added that Class X was a key turning point in student life.

It may be noted that on many occasions, the minister has visited government schools in his constituency and announced a Rs 25,000 cash reward for students who secure 100 per cent.