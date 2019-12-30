High security for KCR visit to Mid Manair Dam today

By Express News Service

SIRCILLA: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the Mid Manair Dam (Sri Raja Rajeshwara Reservoir) in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday as the dam had reached its full reservoir level of 25.875 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft). The CM will first have darshan at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulwada and then perform jala harathi at MMD. KCR will then proceed to his residence, known as North Telangana Bhavan at Teegalaguttapalli, at the outskirts of Karimnagar. After having lunch, he will leave for Hyderabad in the evening.

The Minister was supposed to visit MMD in August when the dam’s level reached 15 tmcft. His visit was postponed as there was a seepage at the dam.

In view of the CM’s visit, Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla district police have beefed up security in the area. Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, said that local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have organised a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karimnagar. Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Takur, will be the chief guest at the rally. Police is planning to divert traffic to avoid any clashes. Additional force has also been brought from neighbour districts.

Even as the BJP workers have got permission from the Collectorate of Telangana Chowk, they have been publicising that they will conduct the rally on additional routes. Police warned that if the rally deviates from the permitted route, they will prevent the rally.

Police on Sunday arrested two members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), who is fighting for the people displaced by the MMD. The group, however, said that they will conduct a protest during CM’s visit. Congress leader Adi Srinivas urged the CM to provide `5.04 lakh to each displaced by the MMD project for the construction of double-bedroom houses.